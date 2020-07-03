Hyundai Creta Becomes Best-Selling SUV in June 2020, Outsells Kia Seltos

The Hyundai Creta was the best selling SUV last month after it ranked second in the top 10 best-selling cars in the country, surpassing the sales of Kia Seltos. Hyundai managed to sell 7,207 units of the Creta that crossed 7,114 units of Kia Seltos sold last month.

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular badges in the SUV segment and was unveiled at this year's Auto Expo. In its second-generation, the car comes with a host of changes. On the outside, the car comes with three-part LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. The updated Creta also gets a new grille, a new set of alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Speaking of which, the car gets a dual-tone black & beige cabin which is optional alongside black interiors with red accents. Also on offer is new leatherette upholstery and ventilated seats at the front. Hyundai has equipped Creta with a variety of new features including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Advanced Blue Link Connectivity System, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster with digital display, Bose sound system with 8 speakers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and flat-bottom steering.

The Blue Link feature that debuted on the Venue compact SUV comes with added functionalities in the new Creta. This lets the owner control several in-car functions by using a smartphone or a smartwatch. Functions including remotely starting the car, live tracking and real-time traffic information among others.

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The car comes with three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains.