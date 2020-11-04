Hyundai Creta Becomes Best-Selling SUV in October; 14,023 Units Sold in a Single Month

The Hyundai Creta has once again topped the SUV sales chart after 14,023 units were sold in October. On the back of the same, the South Korean manufacturer managed to register a staggering sales performance of over 56,605 in India. This reflected a year-on-year growth of 13.2 percent as against the number of cars the company sold in the same month last year.

Ranking sixth in the overall auto sales in India, the Hyundai Creta outsold its cousin, Kia seltos by a huge margin.

In its new generation, the Hyundai Creta come with a host of features. The Blue Link feature that debuted on the Venue compact SUV comes with added functionalities in the new Creta. This lets the owner control several in-car functions by using a smartphone or a smartwatch. Functions including remotely starting the car, live tracking and real-time traffic information among others.

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The car comes with three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains.