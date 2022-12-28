Hyundai Creta CNG in Works, Could be Launched in 2023: Here's All You Need to Know

Rising prices of traditional fuels like petrol and diesel have pushed people and carmakers to look for alternate power sources for vehicles. While the newer electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity fast, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles market is also registering good growth. Hyundai might be looking to capture a portion of this market in India.

The company is reportedly working on a CNG variant of its successful Creta SUV in India. While an official timeline is still awaited, the company has started testing the SUV in real-life road conditions. Earlier, spy shots of the CNG version of the SUV during test runs in Pune were accessed by Rushlane.

The spy shots showed the Creta CNG on a Pune Road with testing equipment attached to its boot. A sticker on the car revealed that the test was being done by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Like the other models in the Creta line-up, the CNG variant of the SUV is expected to come with features such as ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a big infotainment touchscreen. Hyundai Creta is already offered with six airbags, hill-assist control (HAC), and electronic stability control, among other safety features.

Hyundai Creta CNG is expected to get the same 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine, which in standard petrol form yields 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque. However, with CNG in place of petrol, the car’s powertrain is likely to generate lesser power. The company is anticipated to only offer manual transmissions for the CNG model.

Speculations also suggest the launch of the CNG version of Creta in early 2023. Hyundai has already tested Alcazar and Venue’s CNG models. The auto manufacturer’s sister brand, Kia, has tested Seltos and Carens CNG as well. The Seltos and Carens CNG variants are likely to follow the launch of the CNG Creta. Presently, Hyundai offers a CNG powertrain in India with its Grand i10 NIOS and Aura models.

Read all the Latest Auto News here