Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Modified as a Convertible SUV, Looks Legit

India is not a country made for open-top convertible cars that not only looks good but also let that wind pass through your hair – a dream for most of the motorists. From harsh weather to high prices, convertibles were never a favorite among the car buyers in India but this Hyundai Creta convertible rendering by SRK Designs will definitely make you think twice. Hyundai has had great success with their compact SUV Creta in the Indian market as well as various international markets. The car has been among the most practical compact SUVs in the country and we are pretty sure if this convertible rendering is made it in a real-life model, it will gather eyeballs wherever it goes.For the rendering, the designer has given a tinted treatment to the windshield and removed the roof and the C-pillar. At the front, the Hyundai Creta convertible's front grille extends into the sleek LED DRLs and the indicator setup. It looks similar to the new front fascia design language from the recent offerings by Hyundai internationally. The main headlamp setup of the car sits below the DRL setup as seen in the latest Santa Fe SUV. The alloys of the car have also been replaced to provide a bolder stance to the car. The 4-door configuration has been retained to keep the convertible SUV practical for family usage.Recently, YouTuber NM Tunes also rendered the newly launched Tata Harrier to look like its cousin Evoque convertible.