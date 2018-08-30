English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Modified to Look Like Range Rover [Video]
The customizer has customized the front end of the Creta by sourcing the grille from an actual Range Rover and then modified to fit the dimensions of the Creta.
Modified Hyundai Creta. (Image: YouTube Screenshot)
Off-late, a lot of people are moving towards getting their car modified to a luxury, high-end vehicle, be it a Mahindra Bolero getting converted to a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG or a Honda City converted to a Bugatti Lamborghini Aventador. While modification has been a part of automobile enthusiasts for years now, this fetish for making their humble car a replica of expensive car is a new found love.
Taking this thing forward is a Kerala based customizer who has transformed a Hyundai Creta to make it look like a Range Rover, knocking-off the cheap Chinese rip-offs. And with the small additions to the front end, the Creta looks pretty convincing to an untrained eye.
The customizer has customized the front end of the Creta by sourcing the grille from an actual Range Rover and then modified to fit the dimensions of the Creta. It also gets the circular Land Rover logo, chrome Range Rover nameplate and it also gets new LED fog lamps along with new headlight with LED DRLs.
On the side-end, the car gets new blacked-out alloy wheels with low profile tyres and at the rear it gets smoked tail lamps and Range Rover badges.
There are no images of the interior, but one can spot the regular black-themed cabin. Underneath the hood is the stock engine either a 1.4-litre diesel engine or a 1.6-litre petrol engine.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
