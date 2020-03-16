Hyundai Creta Crosses 14,000 Bookings in Less Than 15 Days, Over Half are for Diesel Variant

Hyundai had one of the biggest highlights of the 2020 Auto Expo at their pavilion in the form of the new Hyundai Creta. Now, as the launch of the SUV is set to take place soon, we have learned that the Hyundai Creta SUV has already crossed 14,000 bookings. Interestingly, over half of the bookings that the Creta has received, has been for the diesel-engine equipped model. The bookings for the Creta began on March 2, which means, the SUV reached the milestone in less than 15 days.

The new Hyundai Creta comes with a brand new design.

On the outside, the car gets split LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. It also gets a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a few more cosmetic tweaks on the inside. As a whole, at least in terms of appearance, the new Creta looks a lot bigger than before.

The new Hyundai Creta will also come with a host of connectivity features too, thanks to the Blue Link Connectivity system that we have seen on the Venue. However, expect a few more features being given on the Creta as compared to the Venue compact SUV.

In terms of mechanicals, the car will most likely debut with the same engine that powers the largely popular Kia Seltos. This means that on offer would be 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car will also feature Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by new entrants like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector that has eaten into the car’s sales since its launch. The same segment is also currently the most sought-after segment that has encouraged several automakers to dip their toes into it.

Also Watch:

