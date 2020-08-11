Hyundai Creta Crosses 5 Lakh Sales in Domestic Market, Sets New Benchmark for SUVs

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the largest exporter since inception and the second largest carmaker in India has announced an impressive feat for Hyundai Creta, achieving 500,000 domestic sale milestone. The sales figure includes both the old-gen Hyundai Creta and the All-new Hyundai Creta that was launched in March 2020.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai CRETA has been the blockbuster model in the Indian Automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015. Redefining the SUV landscape in India, CRETA’s supremacy transpires from Hyundai’s technological prowess and innovation, outperforming the industry benchmarks in all aspects. With the 500 000 sales mark, the CRETA has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment. At Hyundai Motor India, we are continuously strengthening our portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products to make our customers’ life a happy life.”

The All-New Creta has been the best-selling SUV for three consecutive months of May, June and July 2020 in India. Further, the all-new Creta received over 65,000 bookings since launch in March 2020. The contribution of Diesel in the new Creta bookings continues to soar and is now at 60% indicating a strong demand for Diesel BS6 Technology.

All new Hyundai Creta is powered by new BS6 engines - 1.5 L MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 L U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and Powerful 1.4 L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT). To enhance the Driving Experience, All New CRETA comes with 3 Drive modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that optimise the driving comfort across different terrains.