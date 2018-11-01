English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition Teased Ahead of Reveal at 2018 Sao Paulo Auto Show
The Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition and will be on display along with other Hyundai models at the 2018 Sao Paulo motor show in Brazil, which will take place between November 8 and 18.
2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Hyundai Creta has been taking the lead in its segment for the South Korean brand in the Indian market. To further to its appeal in outside markets, Hyundai will be unveiling a new top-spec variant for the Creta SUV at the upcoming 2018 Sao Paulo Motor Show. The top-end variant is expected to be called the Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition and will be on display along with other Hyundai models at the motor show in Brazil, which will take place between November 8 and 18.
Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition. (Image: Hyundai)
The Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition will be based on the updated Creta which entered the market back in 2017. Features to be included in the Diamond edition Creta are a panoramic sunroof, premium quilted leather seats with dual-tone caramel and ivory leather along with unique paint options. The Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition is expected to sit above the top-end Creta Prestige (equivalent to the Creta SX (O) variant in India) in Brazil.
Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition. (Image: Hyundai)
The Hyundai Creta sold in South American markets does not get a diesel option and is only available with flex-fuel engines. Flex-fuel engines are designed to run on more than one fuel, usually, petrol engines blended with a mix a ethanol. In India, the Creta comes with two options for diesel engines which are 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre units along with a 1.6-litre petrol engine.
Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition. (Image: Hyundai)
The Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition will be based on the updated Creta which entered the market back in 2017. Features to be included in the Diamond edition Creta are a panoramic sunroof, premium quilted leather seats with dual-tone caramel and ivory leather along with unique paint options. The Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition is expected to sit above the top-end Creta Prestige (equivalent to the Creta SX (O) variant in India) in Brazil.
Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition. (Image: Hyundai)
The Hyundai Creta sold in South American markets does not get a diesel option and is only available with flex-fuel engines. Flex-fuel engines are designed to run on more than one fuel, usually, petrol engines blended with a mix a ethanol. In India, the Creta comes with two options for diesel engines which are 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre units along with a 1.6-litre petrol engine.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Possibly Our Best Chance to Win a Series in Australia: Sachin Tendulkar
- Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Style Evolution Over the Years
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...