Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition Teased Ahead of Reveal at 2018 Sao Paulo Auto Show

Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Creta has been taking the lead in its segment for the South Korean brand in the Indian market. To further to its appeal in outside markets, Hyundai will be unveiling a new top-spec variant for the Creta SUV at the upcoming 2018 Sao Paulo Motor Show. The top-end variant is expected to be called the Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition and will be on display along with other Hyundai models at the motor show in Brazil, which will take place between November 8 and 18.The Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition will be based on the updated Creta which entered the market back in 2017. Features to be included in the Diamond edition Creta are a panoramic sunroof, premium quilted leather seats with dual-tone caramel and ivory leather along with unique paint options. The Hyundai Creta Diamond Edition is expected to sit above the top-end Creta Prestige (equivalent to the Creta SX (O) variant in India) in Brazil.The Hyundai Creta sold in South American markets does not get a diesel option and is only available with flex-fuel engines. Flex-fuel engines are designed to run on more than one fuel, usually, petrol engines blended with a mix a ethanol. In India, the Creta comes with two options for diesel engines which are 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre units along with a 1.6-litre petrol engine.