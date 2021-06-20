Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched in Russia With 2.0-Litre Engine, Gets Minor Exterior Changes

Hyundai Creta or Crete as it is called in international markets has been a runaway success ever since it came out in 2015. China and India received a second-gen Creta in the last two years. The South Korean automaker skipped shipping the second-gen Creta for the Russian market last year, where only a facelift model was launched. However, in a latest move the company has taken the wraps off a slightly modified Creta SUV for the overseas market. The enlivened Creta is soon expected to go on sale in left-hand drive markets like Russia and China followed by other regions.

The new Creta with some mild cosmetic changes was recently introduced in Russia, replacing the previous-gen Creta that was discontinued in India last year. However, this version is not to be confused with the facelifted version that is being tested and is expected to arrive in early 2022.

The Creta’s Russia-spec model gets a new front grille and trunk lid that look eerily similar to the front face of the recently launched three-row SUV the Alcazar. The refreshed grille on the Creta unveiled sports the same hexagonal grille, but without the curved sides of the original. The front bumper also gets an update with a slightly larger air dam. The front skid plate looks less pronounced, as compared to that of India-spec Creta. Other features like the crescent glow LED DRLs, tri-beam LED headlamps, and bumper mounted trapezoidal shaped fog lamps are the same as that of second-gen Creta available in India.

The profile shows the arch that surrounds the A and C pillars have been blackened, they have replaced the silver seen currently on all Creta models in India. On the inside, it is quite similar to the India-spec, with the exception of left-hand drive. The SUV remains premium with its dual-tone cabin which ensures a classy and luxuriant look and feel. A large touchscreen infotainment system (10.25-inch display) , with split screen function, leather wrapped D-cut steering wheel, smartphone wireless charger, BlueLink car connectivity suite, and eight-speaker BOSE audio system are some of the key features.

The company is unlikely to change the powertrain, as the updated Creta will either be powered by a 1.6-litre or a 2.0-litre petrol engine option, mated to either a manual or automatic transmission. Meanwhile, details about the new Creta's specifications and price will be announced later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here