Hyundai Creta Garners 30,000 Bookings Since Launch in March Despite Covid-19 Lockdown

Hyundai Motor India Limited has said that its new 2020 Hyundai Creta has garnered 30,000 bookings since it was first launched in March amid the Coronavirus-imposed lockdown that had a severe impact in the country's auto sector. Subsequently, the car has also topped the sales charts to become India's best-selling car in May.

"The all-new Creta has introduced many industry firsts, becoming an instant hit among customers at launch. Unlocking this achievement of 30 000 booking despite such challenging conditions stands testament to its popularity and exclusive appeal," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor.

In a press release, Hyundai India said that Creta 2020 has been the most enquired and most searched product on its online sales platform, 'Click to Buy'. Moreover, the Hyundai Creta of all the 30,000 bookings so far, 55 percent of these have been for the diesel variant - indicating strong customer sentiment for the company's advanced BS6 Diesel technology.

"A bestseller in its segment, the Creta consistently outpaced most rivals for years till it was last year challenged by Seltos, the SUV produced by Hyundai's sister company Kia", the company said.

Some of the key features of the 2020 Hyundai Creta include a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, drive mode select, traction control modes, Bose premium sound system packed with 8 speakers, air purifier and paddle shifters. Furthermore, the new Creta is powered by Hyundai's new 14 Kappa Turbo GDI (BS6) Petrol engine with 7 DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).

"It also offers customers complete peace of mind with WONDER Warranty Options: 3 Years/unlimited km or 4 years/60 000 kms or 5 years/50 000 km," Hyundai said.