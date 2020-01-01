Hyundai Creta Gets Rs 95,000 Price Cut Aead of BS-VI Variant Launch in 2020

Hyundai has rolled out a discount offer for its compact SUV, the Hyundai Creta. The South Korean car manufacturer is offering a discount of Rs 95, 000 on its petrol and diesel variants of the Creta. While Creta has had a dream run in the Indian market, Hyundai was forced to offer a discount following the launch of the Kia Seltos at a relatively lower price point, revealed a report. Also, the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms, which is scheduled to roll out from April 2020 forced Hyundai dealers to take additional steps to clear inventory, the report added.

In India, Hyundai Creta has pegged its starting price at Rs 10 lakh, which is slightly costlier than that of the larger Kia Seltos. The reason for the discounts could also be the impending launch of the all-new Creta in India next year the report added. The upcoming Creta will be revealed in the 2020 Auto Expo and is slated to be a larger version of the SUV. The new variant is expected to sport 1.5 litres aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines, the report revealed, adding that the all-new Creta will most probably offer a 7 seat layout.

Creta is available with 3 engine variants in India. The first is a 1.4 litre, 4 cylinders turbocharged diesel unit with 89 Bhp-220 Nm. The second variant is a 1.6 litre-4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 121 Bhp and 153 Nm, while the last engine variant has a 1.6 litre-4 cylinder turbocharged diesel with 126 Bhp and 260 Nm.

