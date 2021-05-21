Hyundai Creta ‘N-Line’ Digitally Imagined, Reveals How the Performance SUV Could Look Like

South Korean auto giant Hyundai’s Creta is a popular choice in the Indian market. The premium SUV’s second generation was launched last year with a long list of features and multiple options of engine and transmissions. However, a performance-oriented version of the Creta has been digitally reimagined and surfaced online recently. Going by the visuals, the results look impressive and would be an absolute stunner on road.

Digital artist Kleber Silva had recently rendered them and christened the SUV as the 2021 Hyundai Creta Grand. Silva's rendering shows the SUV's front getting a new grille with blacked-out tri-arrow elements and an ‘N’ badge. The usual split headlamps too get a restyle along with the air vents just below them. The front-facing bumper gets a considerably big air dam, along with an integrated lip spoiler with red lights.

Hyundai Creta N-Line rear end

In the profile view,we get to see a new pair of black alloy wheels and the SUV sports disc brakes on all four wheels with ‘N’ branded callipers painted in red. Other visible changes include chrome door handles, blacked-out ORVMs (with integrated LED turn indicators), and side skirts which sport black cladding and red highlights.

The Creta N’s rear angle features some design aspects inspired by Hyundai’s Kona N. The rear bumper gets integrated diffuser fins with red highlights and massive dual exhaust tips. A new roof-mounted spoiler features an integrated triangular stop lamp, while the taillight gets a subtle redesign among others. Going by the digital renderings, the SUV is painted in a dual-tone paint scheme of white with black roof which looks extremely cool. Apart from that, the model also features a pair of silver-finished roof rails and a shark-fin antenna and an ‘N’ badge on the tailgate.

Hyundai has not hinted at an N performance variant of the Creta, but it may be offered in the near future. However, with the South Korean automaker planning to launch its N-brand in the country, the Creta N-line would soon be a reality.

