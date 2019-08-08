Hyundai Creta Outsells Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for the First Time in July 2019 Sales

In July 2019, not only did the Hyundai Venue take the lead position in the compact SUV segment but also managed to make it to the top 10 selling cars in India. The car dethroned the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza pushing the latter down to the second position. However, the Venue is not the only car that surpassed the sales of Vitara Brezza in July. The Creta mid-size SUV from the Korean manufacturer's stable has also joined the bandwagon to overtake Brezza's sales in the same month.

While Hyundai sold 6585 models of the Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza struggled with a mere 5302 units. The Indian auto giant managed to sell 14181 models of the Brezza in the same month last year, depicting a year-on-year decline of 63 per cent. In June 2019, 8871 models of the Vitara Brezza was sold depicting a month-on-month decline of 40 per cent. Ahead of Venue, the Vitara Brezza fell perfectly in line with Maruti Suzuki's ethos of a feature-laden car at an affordable price. However, being available in just a diesel option, the car faced a heavy blow from the Hyundai Venue which arrived with a total of 13 variants and three engine options.

