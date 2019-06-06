Hyundai Creta Overtakes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in May 2019 Sales

Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza which up until now enjoyed the top spot in the compact SUV arena has now been pushed down by the Hyundai Creta. In comparison to its performance in May last year, the Brezza has witnessed a slump of 43.82 per cent in May 2019.

This comes after the disruption caused by the Hyundai Venue that has already climbed up to the third spot with 7,049 units that were registered in May. Together, Creta and Venue have managed to register sales of 16,103 units in May 2019. In its current trajectory, Hyundai can dominate the segment once it hits 20,000 sales in India.

Ripples of the Hyundai Venue have realigned the segment’s trajectory with expert predicting that the car will soon snatch the second place from Brezza. Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand, has not backed out either. The company recently unveiled the Sports Edition Brezza that came with a range of cosmetic changes and stylish accessories.

Experiencing a similar trend is the sales of Mahindra’s new XUV300 that overtook the Tata Nexon to take the fourth position after the Venue. However, the Tata Nexon has witnessed a growth of 4.6 per cent in May, while other competitors in the segment such as the Ford EcoSport registered a loss of 27.96 per cent this may.

For May, the Renault Captur suffered the most damage with a dip of 76.54 per cent in sales. This is followed by Maruti Suzuki S-Cross at 67.3 per cent, Mahindra XUV500 at 56.86 per cent, Tata Safari at 50 per cent, Renault Duster at 35.76 and Jeep Compass at 35.64 per cent.