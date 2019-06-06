Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hyundai Creta Overtakes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in May 2019 Sales

In comparison to its performance in May last year, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has witnessed a slump of 43.82 per cent in May 2019.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Creta Overtakes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in May 2019 Sales
2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift looks bold. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...

Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza which up until now enjoyed the top spot in the compact SUV arena has now been pushed down by the Hyundai Creta. In comparison to its performance in May last year, the Brezza has witnessed a slump of 43.82 per cent in May 2019.

This comes after the disruption caused by the Hyundai Venue that has already climbed up to the third spot with 7,049 units that were registered in May. Together, Creta and Venue have managed to register sales of 16,103 units in May 2019. In its current trajectory, Hyundai can dominate the segment once it hits 20,000 sales in India.

Ripples of the Hyundai Venue have realigned the segment’s trajectory with expert predicting that the car will soon snatch the second place from Brezza. Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand, has not backed out either. The company recently unveiled the Sports Edition Brezza that came with a range of cosmetic changes and stylish accessories.

Experiencing a similar trend is the sales of Mahindra’s new XUV300 that overtook the Tata Nexon to take the fourth position after the Venue. However, the Tata Nexon has witnessed a growth of 4.6 per cent in May, while other competitors in the segment such as the Ford EcoSport registered a loss of 27.96 per cent this may.

For May, the Renault Captur suffered the most damage with a dip of 76.54 per cent in sales. This is followed by Maruti Suzuki S-Cross at 67.3 per cent, Mahindra XUV500 at 56.86 per cent, Tata Safari at 50 per cent, Renault Duster at 35.76 and Jeep Compass at 35.64 per cent.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram