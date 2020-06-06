Hyundai Creta Sales in May More Than Seltos, Scorpio, Hector and Harrier Combined

The Coronavirus lockdown has meant that we are seeing the Indian automotive industry report numbers that are beyond belief. With only a fraction of sales being recorded by the automakers across the country, some cars have done better than others which, in a way, depicts that even in these uncertain times, people have their favourites. When it comes to mid-sized SUVs, the favourite has come out to be the new Hyundai Creta. In the month of May 2020, the Hyundai Creta sold 3,212 units. This is a 65 per cent decline as compared to the sales clocked by the Creta during the same month last year (9,054 units).

While the reason for the decline is obvious if we take a look at how the competition performed then an interesting fact pops out. If we talk about the top five SUVs in the segment, then following the Hyundai Creta – which is at the first spot – are the Kia Seltos which sold 1,611 units, Mahindra Scorpio which sold 713 units, MG Hector which sold 672 units and the Tata Harrier which sold 161 units. And if you combine the sales of all these four SUVs, then the sales of the Hyundai Creta alone still manages to be a bigger number.

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular badges in the SUV segment and was unveiled at this year's Auto Expo. In its second-generation, the car comes with a host of changes. On the outside, the car comes with three-part LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. The updated Creta also gets a new grille, a new set of alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Speaking of which, the car gets a dual-tone black & beige cabin which is optional alongside black interiors with red accents. Also on offer is new leatherette upholstery and ventilated seats at the front. Hyundai has equipped Creta with a variety of new features including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Advanced Blue Link Connectivity System, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster with digital display, Bose sound system with 8 speakers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and flat-bottom steering.

The Blue Link feature that debuted on the Venue compact SUV comes with added functionalities in the new Creta. This lets the owner control several in-car functions by using a smartphone or a smartwatch. Functions including remotely starting the car, live tracking and real-time traffic information among others.

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The car comes with three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains.

Also Watch:

