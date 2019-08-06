Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hyundai Creta Sports Edition Launched in India at Rs 12.78 Lakh

While the mechanics in the car have been retained, major changes in the new Hyundai Creta Sports Edition come in the form of cosmetic updates and additional features.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Sports Edition Launched in India at Rs 12.78 Lakh
Hyundai Creta Sports Edition. (Image: Huyndai)
Hyundai Motors has launched the Creta Sports Edition in India at Rs 12.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is based on the SX trim and is offered with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the mechanics in the car have been retained, major changes come in the form of cosmetic updates and additional features.

The prices start at Rs 12.78 lakh for the 1.6 petrol MT and will cost Rs 14.13 lakh for the 1.6-litre diesel MT version. It is available in two colour options including Phantom Black and Polar White. The white option also comes with a dual-tone Phantom Black roof that can be bought for an additional Rs 11,000.

Hyundai Creta Sports Edition. (Image source: Autocar India) Hyundai Creta Sports Edition. (Image source: Autocar India)

Other changes in the exterior include a dark chrome garnish for the grille smoked projector headlights, faux dual exhaust tips, silver roof rails and skid plates. On the inside, it ships with all-black interiors, black fabric seat upholstery with ‘Creta’ embossing and contrast stitching. The steering is wrapped in leather and the model comes with an electric sunroof too. Other notable additions come in the form of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat and wireless charging. All these additions place the Creta at a premium of Rs 54,000 – 60,000 over the SX variant, which it is based on.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

