Hyundai Creta SUV Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone Worldwide
Over 3.70 lakh units of the Hyundai Creta SUV have been sold in the Indian market.
2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the country‘s second largest manufacturer of passenger cars, announced the milestone of the Creta SUV crossing a sales mark of 5 lakh units worldwide since its launch in 2015. The Hyundai Creta had won 27 coveted awards during the year which included the ICOTY award in 2016. Over 3,70,000 units of the Hyundai Creta have been sold in the Indian market and over 1,40,000 in export markets.
Commenting on this achievement, Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Creta is a convergence of design, performance, safety and technology. It is the Perfect SUV fulfilling the diverse needs of our New Age customers. With the record sales of over 5 lakh units in less than 4 years by any Made-In-India SUV, Hyundai Creta has yet again set a new benchmark in the industry becoming a shining example of Hyundai’s manufacturing excellence.”
Hyundai had facelifted the Creta SUV last year and the list of updated features included cruise control, wireless charging, electric sunroof, 6-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat and a wearable smart key band as seen with the Tata Nexon. Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta facelift continues with the same 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
