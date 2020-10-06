Hyundai Creta SUV Gets New Base 'E' Petrol Variant, Prices Now Start at Rs 9.82 Lakh

If you are planning to buy a new SUV, then there is rather good news for you. Hyundai Motor India has revised the price of the 2020 Hyundai Creta across variants. Further, the brand has also added a new entry-level petrol trim to the SUV's line-up.

As reported by Autocar, the Hyundai Creta prices now start at Rs 9.82 lakh and go up to Rs 17.32 lakh for the highest-end variant. Previously, the car was priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh.

The never variant that the vehicle boasts of is called E. This base trim initially was only available in diesel. The vehicle, which is now also available in the petrol version, is priced at Rs 9.82 lakh. It must be noted that the price of this variant is Rs 17,000 lower than the erstwhile starting price of the 2020 Hyundai Creta petrol.

Initially, the EX variant was the most basic version in petrol. Creta petrol was priced at Rs 9.99 Lakhs and has now got a hike of Rs 62,000. So the new price of the car is Rs 10.61 lakh.

The other variants of the Hyundai Creta petrol have got a price hike of Rs 12,000.

Creta comes with three engine options including 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo-GDi petrol (140PS/242Nm), 1.5-litre MPi petrol (115PS/144Nm) and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (115PS/250Nm).

Each engine has different USP. The 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo-GDi petrol is mated to a 7-speed DCT, 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor has 6-speed MT and IVT options and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine has 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT choices.

The car is also available in 115hp, 1.5-litre, turbocharged diesel engine. This can be bought with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Hyundai Creta comes in five variants namely E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) in petrol. All of these variants have been available in diesel variants since March this year.