Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive

A brand new sports utility vehicle (SUV) was stolen allegedly by three men who had walked into a showroom in Greater Noida for a test drive, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday at the Hyundai showroom in Greater Noida's Kasna area, they said."The trio had entered the showroom posing as customers. After a walk around inside the showroom they showed interest in an SUV, a Creta, but soon took out a pistol to intimidate a salesman," a police official said. "Next they got into the car and sped away from the showroom," the official said.An FIR for loot was registered against the trio following a complaint from the representatives of the showroom, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kasna police station Ajay Kumar said. "The three accused are yet to be identified and the Creta is to be tracked. We have taken up a probe and will soon nab the culprits," he said.