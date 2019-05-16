Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive

"After a walk around inside the showroom, they showed interest in an SUV, a Creta... next, they got into the car and sped away from the showroom," a police official said.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
A brand new sports utility vehicle (SUV) was stolen allegedly by three men who had walked into a showroom in Greater Noida for a test drive, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday at the Hyundai showroom in Greater Noida's Kasna area, they said.

"The trio had entered the showroom posing as customers. After a walk around inside the showroom they showed interest in an SUV, a Creta, but soon took out a pistol to intimidate a salesman," a police official said. "Next they got into the car and sped away from the showroom," the official said.

An FIR for loot was registered against the trio following a complaint from the representatives of the showroom, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kasna police station Ajay Kumar said. "The three accused are yet to be identified and the Creta is to be tracked. We have taken up a probe and will soon nab the culprits," he said.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram