Hyundai Creta SUV's Waiting Period Could Get Extended by Six Months this Festive Season

The festive season in India is perhaps the most crucial time for automakers in India as a lot of customers prefer buying their new car during this time of the year. This trend, however, has faced many challenges this year due to the global chip shortage which has increased the waiting period of many cars. Now, according to the latest email communication sent out by Hyundai to its dealers and customer, the waiting period for the Creta SX (O) Diesel AT variant could be pushed further by 5-6 months, reported Team-BHP. The delay in expected delivery time is caused by the ongoing chip supply shortage globally.

Customers looking to buy this select variant of the second Creta might have to wait for 7-8 months to bring the car home. The SX and SX (O) variants are among the highest-selling trims of the Creta SUV.

The global chip shortage was also seen as a reason behind Hyundai's booking backlogs which stand at 1 lakh units. Hyundai’s new car dispatches in September 2021 was reported to be down by 34.2 per cent when compared to dispatches in the corresponding month last year. While the company dispatched a total of 50,313 new car units in September 2020, it could supply only 33,807 new units in September 2021.

The second-generation Creta is offered with multiple engine options that include a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 113 BHP of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. There's another turbo petrol option with a 1.4-litre unit producing 138 bhp of power along 242 of torque. The diesel offering on Creta features a 1.5-litre engine that's equipped with abilities to produce a maximum power of 113 BHP and a peak torque of 250 Nm.

Also Watch:

While the petrol units come with options of 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT and CVT gear shifters, the diesel variants are offered with a choice between 6- speed automatic or 5-speed manual gearbox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.