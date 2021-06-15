Hyundai India’s Creta has been one of the best selling SUVs in the country. The company is planning to add another variant to the Creta line-up. The upcoming variant is expected to be named SX Executive. It will slot in between the SUV’s S and the SX variants currently on offer. The major feature cancelled from the new Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant will be the infotainment system. The 10.25-inch touchscreen supported with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink connectivity has been dispelled.

A blank plastic cover has been included to fill the void in the dashboard where the infotainment system sits in the higher variants. The rest of the modifications include the absence of the Arkamys high-end audio setup, the burglar alarm and voice recognition. The company will offer the forthcoming version with a factory fitted Bluetooth mic, shark-fin antenna, steering-mounted audio controls, rearview camera and USB ports. Customers can make a request to a dealer to fit an infotainment unit available on the higher trim levels.

According to dealer sources quoted by Autocar India, the SX Executive petrol manual variant will cost Rs 13.15 lakh. This bridges a Rs 1.78 lakh gap between the S (Rs 12.19 lakh) and the SX (Rs 13.97 lakh) variant. The SX Executive is Rs 96,000 more expensive than the S and is Rs 82,000 lesser in cost than the SX. The Creta gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 115hp and 144 Nm of torque which is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The diesel-manual drivetrain option will get the new SX Executive variant. Similar to petrol, it will bridge a cost difference of Rs 1.78 lakh between the S and the SX ((Rs 13.19 lakh and Rs 14.97 lakh respectively). The 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine delivers 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Additionally, Hyundai will unveil the three-row Creta-based Alcazar SUV on June 18 in India. The all-new Tucson and the AX1 micro SUV will also debut in India in near future.

