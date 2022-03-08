Hyundai Creta, Venue Select Variants Discontinued in India - All Details Here

The global auto sector is suffering from a substantial shortage of semiconductors and the materials that are necessary to make a feature-laden vehicle. As a result, many carmakers are making tweaks to their production line to maintain a healthy supply and demand ratio.

South-Korean manufacturer, Hyundai, recently advised its dealerships to stop taking further bookings for selected variants of Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue. In a leaked document acquired by Team-BHP, the carmaker has listed a few selected variants of the Creta and Venue and has requested dealers “not to take further bookings” of the variants.

As per the notification issued by Hyundai, 7 variants of Hyundai Venue and 2 variants of Hyundai Creta have been bumped off the production line. These trims are S(O) DCT, SX+ DCT Dual Tone, S(O) E Clutch, SX(O) E Clutch, SX(O) Dual Tone E Clutch, S(O), and SX(O) Dual Tone of Hyundai Venue, and SX DCT and SX A/T of Hyundai Creta.

Advertisement

Amid surfacing reports of discontinuation of the enlisted variants, Hyundai is working on the launch of the facelifted version of Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue. The debut of both the vehicles is likely to be done soon. It is being reported that the decision to discontinue specific variants might align with the manufacturer’s plans to launch the facelifted version of both vehicles.

While the facelifted version of the Hyundai Venue has been spied testing on the tarmac in South Korea and India, the facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is yet to be unveiled. Accordingly, it is expected that Hyundai Venue will make its debut before its production sibling, Hyundai Creta.

Also Watch:

In addition, Hyundai, while stripping off a few features from their cars due to chip shortages, is loading the premium trims of their vehicles with additional security features, including six airbags and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). The revamped security features will be introduced in the vehicles by the end of this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.