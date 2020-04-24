AUTO

1-MIN READ

Hyundai Creta Wrapped in Iridescent Vinyl is a Multicoloured Treat for Your Eyes

Customised Hyundai Creta

An iridescent wrap lets you see different shades of colours from different angles and are very common among supercars customising houses around the world.

Anirudh SK
In the past, we have reported plenty about achingly beautiful cars that have been wrapped in Iridescent vinyl. The car with us today is a previous-gen Hyundai Creta that has been wrapped in the same vinyl.

The iridescent vinyl is a popular one among supercars and as every other element of customisation that trickles down to the lower tiers, this one has become a choice for smaller cars too. Don’t get us wrong, some of our daily commute cars can pull this off pretty well too, and the Creta you see above, in our eyes, is the proof of the pudding.

The project for this car has been undertaken by GS Customs in Pune. This particular vinyl showcases shades of colours ranging from Silver, Blue, Magenta, Gold and even Orange. Surprisingly, the wrap-job was done in under Rs 20,000, which is very much bang for the buck. However, like other wrap-jobs this one comes with its set of woes too. For instance, in a hot and humid country like India, these colours are bound to peel off soon. And a patchy wrap around the car looks nothing less than shabby. Also, one is required to visit the customs shop every couple of months to maintain the wrap.



The Hyundai Creta is one of the most sought-after SUVs in India. And in its second-generation, that was recently launched in India, the deal became even sweeter. The car now gets three powertrain options that include a 1.5 Litre petrol engine that produces 115 PS and comes with a 6-speed MT/CVT. The 1.5 Litre diesel engine produces 115 PS and 247 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

Image source

