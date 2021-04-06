​Hyundai Discounts for April: i20, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Santro Get Offers

Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on selected models in April to boost sales. These benefits are being offered to the customers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Those who are planning to buy a Hyundai model can only avail these offers on their vehicle this month as the deals are valid till the end of April 2021. Also, for all the below-mentioned models, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also offered. No offers are being provided on the models including Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona Electric. Check the details below:

The vehicle comes with a price tag of Rs 4.67 lakh. The buyers can note that except for the Era trim, all other variants of Hyundai Santro are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Era variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and the same exchange bonus as on the other variants.

The price of the vehicle starts at Rs 5.92 lakh. A cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 can be availed by the buyers of the turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Aura, while the CNG variant of the model provides an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 only.

According to a report by Carwale , buyers can avail all other petrol and diesel variants of the compact sedan with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The turbo-petrol variants of the model offer a cash and exchange benefit of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

The vehicle comes at Rs 5.19 lakh. Customers can buy the petrol and CNG versions of the Grand i10 Nios with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, while the turbo variant will be available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The price of the Hyundai i20 begins at Rs 6.79 lakh and this is for the first time when the new-gen i20 iMT Turbo petrol and diesel models can be purchased with Rs 10,000 exchange bonus.