Hyundai Donates Kona Electric SUV to FITT-IIT Delhi For NVH and Battery Technology Research

Hyundai Motor India Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi and donated a KONA Electric for NVH and battery technology research for students of IIT Delhi to study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new age mobility solutions.

The MoU was exchanged between Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, Dr. Anil Wali MD, FITT - IIT Delhi and Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at IIT Campus, New Delhi.

Commenting on the collaboration with FITT - IIT Delhi, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are glad to collaborate with FITT- IIT Delhi to support the research work of students of Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). As a caring and socially responsible brand, Hyundai strongly focuses on the development of new age mobility solutions and future technologies that encompass the rapid shift towards alternate sources of clean energy. Our collaborated efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of KONA Electric, will provide an opportunity for students to study & develop insights towards a brighter & greener future for the generations to come.”

Speaking of the collaboration with Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “I am happy to note that the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi shall carry out various R&D projects with Hyundai in the broad area of e-mobility. IIT Delhi puts a lot of emphasis on engaging with industry in emerging technology areas. As per its mandate, FITT at IIT Delhi shall play a key role in deepening our collaboration with Hyundai.”

Also Watch:

Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) will conduct Battery profiling in KONA Electric using external sensors or other gadgets using OBD port to understand the performance of Electric Vehicle during different driving conditions for the purpose of research & training.