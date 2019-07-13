Hyundai Elite i20 CVT Long Term Review – First Report
We will be driving the Hyundai Elite i20 for the coming few months to understand more about the advantages and problems in detail.
Hyundai Elite i20. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Ever since it was first launched in India, Hyundai Elite i20 has been one of the best-selling premium hatchbacks in the country and all because of the right factors. Hyundai offered the Elite i20 with a right mix of looks, premium cabin, features and refinement, all at an affordable price. We have driven the Elite i20 before for our test-drive review and came out impressed with how the facelifted Elite i20 addressed the shortcomings in the second-gen model. We are now driving the Hyundai Elite i20 for a longer period of time to understand the minute details and long term ownership possibilities of the Hyundai Elite i20.
Here’s our first report under the Hyundai Elite i20 Long Term Review-
Hyundai Elite i20 side profile. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Design
The second-gen Hyundai Elite i20 is without any doubt one of the best looking hatchbacks in India. Post the 2018 update, the Elite i20 gets a premium Cascade Design High Gloss Front Grille giving a sporty and bold stance along with Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, Air Curtains, Stylish Tail Lamps and Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels making it look both sporty and premium. We are driving an Orange coloured Elite i20, which to be true, is not the best of colours for any car.
Cabin
The Hyundai Elite i20 carries its premium design language inside the cabin too, and the dual tone finish makes it look spacious and sporty. At the centre is a 17.77 cm Touchscreen Audio Video Navigation System with IPS (In Plane Switching) Display and smart phone connectivity solutions like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Mirror Link. In terms of safety features, the Elite i20 gets 6-airbags with front-dual, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines and more.
Hyundai Elite i20 CVT gearbox. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Engine
While the Hyundai offers two engine options – a 1.4 U2 CRDi Diesel (90 PS/ 220 Nm) and a 1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol (83 PS/ 115 Nm), we are driving the latter one. Also, it comes equipped with a CVT gearbox. There are also a 6-speed manual and 5-speed manual transmission options available depending on the variants.
Final Word
We will be driving the Hyundai Elite i20 for the coming few months to understand more about the advantages and problems in detail. We will bring you our mid-report in a month’s time from now, followed by a final report.
