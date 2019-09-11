Hyundai Elite i20 Long Term Review – Mid Report

The Hyundai Elite i20 is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India and is known for its upmarket exterior and cabin design along with comfortable ride quality. In its second-gen now, the Hyundai Elite i20 competes directly against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and has successfully managed to carve a niche for itself. We have been driving the Elite i20 for some time now and after driving it for more than 2000 km over a period of 2 months, here’s our mid-report of the long term review, sharing what we like and what we don’t like about the premium hatch-

Hyundai Elite i20 fabric seats spoils easily. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

What we like

First things first, the Hyundai Elite i20 is an incredibly good looking car, and still looks fresh even after being in its current form for 2 years now. However the Orange coloured hatch we are driving is not a very attractive one as the colour looks a bit over-the-top. We like the headlight, taillight and alloy design on the Elite i20.

Inside the cabin is the all-fabric trim that tends to get dirty with a little spill of anything. The layout, although modern enough, has started to show its age, especially with more and more technology coming into play. There’s a lot of space inside the cabin and you can easily accommodate 5-full grown adults. We found the door pocket size a bit small for big bottles. Also, a Grand i10 Nios styled dashboard tray would have helped for practicality bit.

In terms of driving, we found the Hyundai Elite i20 to be very silent, refined and perfect for city driving, with comfortable ergonomics and plush seats. We are driving the 1.2-litre petrol engine with a CVT gearbox and it feels supreme in NVH levels. The steering is also nimble and tuned well for daily commuting.

Hyundai Elite i20 CVT gearbox. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

What we don’t like

Coming to the negatives of the Hyundai Elite i20, the biggest turn-off for us is the CVT gearbox. Not only is the rubber-band effect too visible with the engine stretching too much, resulting in the cabin noise, it’s also not at par in terms of the performances with the modern gearboxes, like the Hyundai’s in-house developed Smart AMT used in the Santro and Grand i10.

Also, the mileage is a concern for a daily commuter as we could only register 12 kmpl even after driving the car to the best of our abilities, leaving home early to avoid rush hours. A petrol car with 12 kmpl feels a bit heavy on the pocket.

We will continue to drive the Hyundai Elite i20 for a few more months and will bring a final report to you. So keep tuned.

