Hyundai Elite i20 Test Drive at Dealership Goes Horribly Wrong – Watch Video

In a bizarre and scary incident recorded on a CCTV camera, a girl crashed a Hyundai Elite i20 hatchback while taking a demo of the vehicle at a dealership. The girl visited the dealership as a potential customer and was checking out one of the display cars in the dealership when the horrific accident took place, damaging not only multiple cars, but also the dealership.As seen in the video, the girl sat inside a white Hyundai Elite i20 and started checking out the car from inside. She then started the engine and in a sudden turn of events, the car started to move forward. While the dealership tried stopping her, it was too late as the car not only broke the glass in the front, but also hit another car parked, as both of them ended up on the main road ahead.The video doesn’t show what happened afterwards and we hope nobody got injured in the process, as going on the main road could have turned fatal for anyone. To our understanding, the car must be an automatic i20 and the girl could have accidently pushed the gear to drive mode after starting it.Realizing there is no clutch, the girl panicked and pushed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal. Since the motion of the car was not fast enough initially, it means the vehicle was not moving forward due to the accelerator, but then she panicked and pushed the throttle, which resulted in the car breaking the glass façade and dropping at the dealership porch, only to hit another car parked ahead.This is a clear negligence from dealership staff who not only let the girl start the car, but had no safety barricade around the car.