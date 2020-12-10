Hyundai Extends Mobility Membership to all Existing Customers in Addition to New Car Owners

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced the extension of ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ to all existing Hyundai customers in addition to the new car owners.

Commenting on the Phase II of, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has always been at the forefront in providing Smart Mobility Solutions to its customers. Hyundai Mobility Membership is a one stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey. Over 1 Lakh customers have registered on the Hyundai Mobility Membership App since its launch in August 2020 and with the phase 2 of Hyundai Mobility Membership, we aim to elevate every Hyundai customer’s retail experience span across diverse categories offering them a world of exclusive benefits and delights”.

Hyundai has strengthened its existing partner ecosystem by collaborating with reputed brands in addition to the existing partners including Biotique, Croma, Cure Fit, Ferns n Petals, Manipal Hospitals, Mylescars, The Man Company, VLCC and Yatra.

As a pioneer in technology with innovation at its core, Hyundai has always sought to provide value added products and services to its customers. Driven to provide convenience to the customer at every step of their journey, Hyundai has integrated the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ with its end-to-end online sales platform ‘Click to Buy’, thus ensuring that all customers can automatically become registered users of Click to Buy in the future. With ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, HMIL will continue to build a strong connect with its Valued Customers and keep adding more partners and benefits regularly to ensure a Happy Life for Hyundai Car Owners.