Hyundai Flags Off Kona Electric to Reach Mt. Everest Base Camp

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has flagged-off ‘MISSION- EMISSION IMPOSSIBLE’ - A First Zero-Emission Drive with Made-In-India Fully Electric SUV – ‘Hyundai KONA Electric’ from LHASA, the capital city of TIBET to Mt. Everest Base Camp in China. The drive will make another Impossible Mission Possible without any emission. While creating history, Hyundai KONA Electric will become the first and only Electric SUV from India to have reached the Mt. Everest Base Camp.

A 700 km long drive has started off from Lhasa to an autonomous region at an altitude of 17,000 feet with temperature variations up to -12 degrees. The drive is being led by Padma Shree awardee and a renowned mountaineer Ajeet Bajaj. The result of this challenging expedition will clear the air that Mission Emission is Possible with KONA Electric’s powerful performance, assurance of its range and capability to outperform in any weather condition across extreme geographies and demographics.

Commenting on this Mission, S.S. Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai KONA Electric has started the Electric Vehicle Revolution in India by brining-in long-range fully electric SUV. Hyundai always stays ahead of the curve and this feat signifies the unparalleled and unperturbed performance in extreme climatic conditions, reaching the pinnacle of the earth. Hyundai has leapfrogged with this revolutionary product and created a perpetual perception change about the concept of EV’s in India. It’s an extremely proud moment for us as yet again KONA Electric has proved its mettle in the world’s toughest terrains without compromising on its performance. Today, KONA Electric embodies the safest, secure and zero-emission vehicle that can go all terrains.”

Hyundai Motor India has recently announced receiving 302 Units bookings. Recently, Hyundai has also announced a slew of industry-first initiatives to strengthen infrastructure support for EV’s in India.

