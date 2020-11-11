Hyundai Gran i10 Nios Hatchback Scores Two Starts in Global NCAP Crash Test

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which was subjected to crash tests by Global NCAP scored two stars for adult occupancy protection. Among the two other cars that were tested with the Grand i10 Nios was the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso which failed to score any stars and the Kia Seltos that scored three stars.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios achieved a two-star rating for adult as well as child protection. As standard, the car comes with dual front airbags as well as seat-belt pretensioners for both front occupants. Testing was done on the base "Era" variant of the Grand i10 Nios.

The Grand i10 Nios's structure and footwell area were rated 'unstable' while the head and neck protection for adult occupants was rated as 'good'. In terms of chest protection, the driver received a "weak" rating while the front passenger secured an "adequate" rating.

For children, the Nios also showed poor results, according to Global NCAP. Th car does not have a recommended child restraint system which is why the Santro returned poor rating in this area as well. The tests showed poor protection for a three-year-old while an 18-month occupant had better protection. The hatchback does not come with standard ISOFIX child-seat anchors nor has three-point seat belts for all passengers.