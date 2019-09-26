Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Hyundai Grand i10 and Venue SUV Top Company Sales Chart in August

Speaking of which, the Grand i10 managed to take the lead among other models in Hyundai's line-up after 9,403 units of it were sold in August.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Grand i10 and Venue SUV Top Company Sales Chart in August
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...

Amidst an imminent slowdown in the automotive industry, a majority of manufacturers have reported a significant decline in sales since the past couple of months. However, while most reported a decline more than at least 20 per cent, Hyundai was among the handful of manufacturers which managed to minimise the damage at 17 per cent, all thanks to the newly launched Venue compact SUV and Grand i10 Nios.

Speaking of which, the Grand i10 managed to take the lead among other models in Hyundai's line-up after 9,403 units of it were sold in August. This reflected a month-on-month growth of 85 per cent. The Venue compact SUV trailed closely on the second spot with 9,342 units that were sold last month showing a month-on-month decline of 2 per cent.

The i20 with a sale of 7,071 models took up the third position, while Creta managed to attain the fourth position with 6,001 units. The recently-launched Santro on the fifth position stood at 3,88 models but showed a decline of 38 per cent. Ranking the lowest was the Elantra of which 41 units were sold last month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram