Hyundai Grand i10 and Venue SUV Top Company Sales Chart in August

Amidst an imminent slowdown in the automotive industry, a majority of manufacturers have reported a significant decline in sales since the past couple of months. However, while most reported a decline more than at least 20 per cent, Hyundai was among the handful of manufacturers which managed to minimise the damage at 17 per cent, all thanks to the newly launched Venue compact SUV and Grand i10 Nios.

Speaking of which, the Grand i10 managed to take the lead among other models in Hyundai's line-up after 9,403 units of it were sold in August. This reflected a month-on-month growth of 85 per cent. The Venue compact SUV trailed closely on the second spot with 9,342 units that were sold last month showing a month-on-month decline of 2 per cent.

The i20 with a sale of 7,071 models took up the third position, while Creta managed to attain the fourth position with 6,001 units. The recently-launched Santro on the fifth position stood at 3,88 models but showed a decline of 38 per cent. Ranking the lowest was the Elantra of which 41 units were sold last month.

