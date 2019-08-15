Hyundai Grand i10 Diesel Variants to be Discontinued - Report

While unveiling the upcoming Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai had confirmed that the new model will be sold alongside the current-gen Grand i10. Now, reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that the company is planning to pull the plug on the diesel-powered variant of the existing model and continue to sell it with the petrol engine only.

The refreshed line-up after the arrival of Grand i10 Nios will consist of the current-gen i10 which will only be sold in the mid-spec Magna, Sportz and Sportz Dual Tone trim levels. In addition to this, the company is reportedly expected to use just the 83hp, 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, which will also see a BS6 upgrade in the near future.

Feature-wise, the Grand i10 Sportz comes loaded with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED DRLs, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors and camera, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD.

The Magna Variant is currently priced at Rs 5.83 lakh while the Sportz variant goes up to Rs 6.17 lakh. The Dual Tone comes at an additional Rs 23000 over the Sportz model.

