Hyundai Grand i10 Diesel Variants to be Discontinued - Report
The refreshed line-up after the arrival of Grand i10 Nios will consist of the current-gen i10 which will only be sold in the mid-spec Magna, Sportz and Sportz Dual Tone trim levels.
Hyundai Grand i10 . (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
While unveiling the upcoming Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai had confirmed that the new model will be sold alongside the current-gen Grand i10. Now, reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that the company is planning to pull the plug on the diesel-powered variant of the existing model and continue to sell it with the petrol engine only.
The refreshed line-up after the arrival of Grand i10 Nios will consist of the current-gen i10 which will only be sold in the mid-spec Magna, Sportz and Sportz Dual Tone trim levels. In addition to this, the company is reportedly expected to use just the 83hp, 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, which will also see a BS6 upgrade in the near future.
Feature-wise, the Grand i10 Sportz comes loaded with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED DRLs, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors and camera, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD.
The Magna Variant is currently priced at Rs 5.83 lakh while the Sportz variant goes up to Rs 6.17 lakh. The Dual Tone comes at an additional Rs 23000 over the Sportz model.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batla House Movie Review: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur’s Film is a Crowd-Pleaser
- Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver to Give to Street Kid, Fans Say Sridevi Would Be Proud
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Fresh User Interface, Zombies Infection Mode, and More
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm
- Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture