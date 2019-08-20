Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hatchback Launched in India at Rs 5 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios in India at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The third-gen i10 will be sold along the previous one with the latter being assigned exclusively for fleet purposes. The Grand i10 Nios comes with a host of changes both cosmetic as well as mechanical. The car will be available across four trim options and a total of 10 variants. The Era trim with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine is priced at Rs 5 lakh with the manual transmission. The Magna trim with the same engine will be on sale at Rs 5.84 lakh with manual transmission and Rs 6.37 lakh with the AMT. Similarly, the new Grand i10 Nios in the Sportz trim with the petrol engine is priced at Rs 6.38 lakh with the manual transmission, Rs 6.98 lakh with the AMT and Rs 6.68 for the Dual-tone option.

Similarly, with the diesel engine, buyers can get the Magna trim with a manual transmission at Rs 6.70 lakh. Meanwhile, the Sportz trim with the AMT is priced at Rs 7.85 lakh and Asta Trim with the manual transmission is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna.

On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console are retained from the current-gen Grand i10.

The Nios ships with BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre engine in both petrol as well as diesel guise. The engines will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT. The two engine options are available across 10 variants which includes seven variants of the petrol and three of diesel. Hyundai will provide India First - Variable Basic Warranty (Best-in-Segment) with options of 3 Years/100,000 kms or 4 Years /50,000 kms or 5 Years /40,000 kms along with Road-Side Assistance.

Hyundai’s acclaimed fuel efficiency puts the Grand i10 Nios as one of the best figures in the market. Hyundai claims that the Nios will return a mileage of 28.4 kmpl in its diesel AMT guise. With the manual transmission, the car will return 26.2 kmpl. In the petrol guise, the manual and AMT variants of the car will return 20.7 and 20.5 kmpl respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.