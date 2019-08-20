Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hatchback Live Launch India: Competition, Features, Specifications and More

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai is all set to launch the Grand i10 Nios in India today. The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd Generation of the legendary brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with GRAND i10 which will further expand Hyundai portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from Urban, Semi-urban and rural markets.” On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna. On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console are retained from the current-gen Grand i10. The Nios will arrive in BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre engine in both petrol as well as diesel guise. The engines will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT.
We are the launch of the @HyundaiIndia #Grandi10Nios. Follow our launch blog for live updates from the event here-https://t.co/YV6xORuD9w pic.twitter.com/S5BIiJsXxe— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
Ahead of its launch, Hyundai released a teaser showing notable features in the new Grand i10 Nios.
The All New #GRANDi10NIOS is coming your way soon with More Features, More Space and Technology that will make your world come alive. #NIOSLife. Bookings Open! https://t.co/CHXBVzc4zX pic.twitter.com/upnX1XO1Tv— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) August 11, 2019
