English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hatchback Live Launch India: Competition, Features, Specifications and More

News18.com | August 20, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps
Hyundai is all set to launch the Grand i10 Nios in India today. The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd Generation of the legendary brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with GRAND i10 which will further expand Hyundai portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from Urban, Semi-urban and rural markets.” On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna. On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console are retained from the current-gen Grand i10. The Nios will arrive in BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre engine in both petrol as well as diesel guise. The engines will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT.

Aug 20, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd rolled out the first Grand i10 Nios from its Mega manufacturing plant in Chennai on August 12. ​

Aug 20, 2019 11:45 am (IST)

On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios will get a neat layout with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

Aug 20, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

The Grand i10 Nios is expected to be available in five variants:  Era, Magna, Sports, Sports Dual Tone, Asta.

Aug 20, 2019 11:16 am (IST)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Aug 20, 2019 11:05 am (IST)

Ahead of its launch, Hyundai released a teaser showing notable features in the new Grand i10 Nios.

Aug 20, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

Here's a look at the interior of the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. 

Aug 20, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

Here's a look at the exterior of the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Aug 20, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

The Grand i10 Nios is the third-generation of the hatchback which was first introduced in India in 2007. 

Aug 20, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be sold alongside the previous generation model that will be sold only to fleet owners. 

  • 14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    240/7
    35.0 overs
    		 256/4
    32.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    ENG vs AUS
    258/10
    77.1 overs
    		 250/10
    94.3 overs
    England drew with Australia
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    NZ vs SL
    249/10
    83.2 overs
    		 267/10
    93.2 overs
    Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    279/7
    50.0 overs
    		 210/10
    42.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    54/1
    13.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram