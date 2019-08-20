Hyundai Grand i10 Nios India Live Blog: Now Launched at Rs 5 Lakh

.@HyundaiIndia #grandi10nios gets 260L of boot space #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/CRcy9hikId— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
A glimpse of the cabin of @HyundaiIndia #grandi10nios #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/p43FZCDbzs— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
Here's the final pricing of the car. (all prices ex-showroom).
Here's the complete price list of the @HyundaiIndia #grandi10nios #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/iAbvG0tUk9— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
First in segment Wireless Charger in the @HyundaiIndia #grandi10nios #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/VjtKLay24i— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
The diesel @HyundaiIndia #grandi10nios to get 26.2 kmpl mileage #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/FuZLcYJbn8— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
Unique boomerang inspired LED DRLs among the few styling highlights of @HyundaiIndia #grandi10nios #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/xEp96iqj6b— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
Notice how SUVs have taken the pie from sedan in India. Hatchbacks still the most prefered segment @HyundaiIndia #Grandi10Nios #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/oYxqDGEunr— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
The BS-VI ready Petrol engine gets various technology for cleaner output in the @HyundaiIndia #Grandi10Nios #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/Sx1NlLcLzE— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
Here are the engine options of @HyundaiIndia #Grandii10Nios for India. Petrol is BS-VI ready #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/Ho4XkFp0vW— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
The @HyundaiIndia #Grandi10Nios started as the AI3 #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/ZrhxITjOjV— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
The Hyundai gets an 8-inch touchscreen monitor inside.
Unlike the Venue compact SUV, @HyundaiIndia #Grandi10Nios gets an embedded infotainment system #NIOSLife pic.twitter.com/WL68J0zMuU— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 20, 2019
