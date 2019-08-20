Hyundai Grand i10 Nios India Live Blog: Now Launched at Rs 5 Lakh

Hyundai is all set to launch the Grand i10 Nios in India today. The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd Generation of the legendary brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with GRAND i10 which will further expand Hyundai portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from Urban, Semi-urban and rural markets.” On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna. On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console are retained from the current-gen Grand i10. The Nios will arrive in BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre engine in both petrol as well as diesel guise. The engines will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT.