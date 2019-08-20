English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios India Live Blog: Now Launched at Rs 5 Lakh

News18.com | August 20, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Hyundai is all set to launch the Grand i10 Nios in India today. The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd Generation of the legendary brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with GRAND i10 which will further expand Hyundai portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from Urban, Semi-urban and rural markets.” On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna. On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console are retained from the current-gen Grand i10. The Nios will arrive in BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre engine in both petrol as well as diesel guise. The engines will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT.

Aug 20, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

The Grand i10 Nios gets segment-first diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Aug 20, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)

Segment first features in the new Grand i10 Nios comes in the form of Wireless Phone Charger, USB Charger, Rear Power Outlet, Roof Rails, Chrome Outside Door Handles, Eco Coating, Rear Chrome Garnish, Shark Fin Antenna, Emergency Stop Signal, Driver Rear View Monitor, Projector Fog Lamps.

Aug 20, 2019 2:04 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sports a few notable featues including wireless charging, smartphone connectivity, voice recognition, Arkamys Premium Sound and USB charging.

Aug 20, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be available in 8 new colour options including Polar White, Alpha Blue, Typhoon Silver, Aqua Teal, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Polar White Dual Tone and Aqua Teal Dual Tone.

Aug 20, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)

Here's the final pricing of the car. (all prices ex-showroom).

Aug 20, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

The Hyundai grand i10 Nios will go on sale at a starting price of Rs 5.00 Lakh.

Aug 20, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)

Here's the Grand i10 Nios in the flesh.

Aug 20, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

Here's a first look at the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Aug 20, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

Hyundai All New Grand i10 Nios will come with India First - Variable Basic Warranty (Best-in-Segment) with option of 3 Years/100,000 kms or 4 Years /50,000 kms or 5 Years /40,000 kms along with Road-Side Assistance. 

Aug 20, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

The Grand i10 Nios gets a 5.2-inch driver inftormation display that displays a host of information about the car.

Aug 20, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Aug 20, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

The Grand i10 Nios gets segment-first shark -tail-antenna and diamond-cut alloy wheels

Aug 20, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Low-end torque on the new Hyundai i10 Grand i10 is 10 percent higher than the outgoing generation.

Aug 20, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be offered in 8 different colour options.

Aug 20, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

The Hyundai gets an 8-inch touchscreen monitor inside.

Aug 20, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

The launch of the Grand i10 Nios is the company's third biggest launch of the year after Venue compact SUV and Kona Electric SUV.

Aug 20, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

"The car will arrive in BS-VI petrol and future ready diesel engine." Seon Seob Kim 

Aug 20, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

The Grand i10 Nios will be the first in industry available with variable warranty and roadside assitance.

Aug 20, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

The old-gen Grand i10 is expected to be phased out once the new BS-VI norms comes into effect. 

