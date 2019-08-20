Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Launch Today - Watch it Live Here [Video]

Hyundai, India's second largest carmaker is all set to launch the Grand i10 Nios in the country, that will replace the second-gen model. Ahead of the launch, the Grand i10 Nios has started to reach the dealerships. Hyundai has confirmed that the new Grand i10 Nios will be sold alongside the older generation model, which will be provided to the fleet operators under the same name.

A few details of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios including its mileage were leaked recently suggested that it is expected to return industry-best mileage for any diesel/petrol car. Ranking as the highest mileage in the Indian market right now, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is reported to return a mileage of 28.4 kmpl in its diesel AMT guise (similar to that of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift). With the manual transmission, the car is expected to return 26.2 kmpl. In the petrol guise, the manual and AMT variants of the car will return 20.7 and 20.5 kmpl respectively.

On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna. On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with what looks like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console seem to be retained from the current-gen Grand i10.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will continue to lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

