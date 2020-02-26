Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Launched With 1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine at Rs 7.68 Lakh in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the introduction of new Performance packed Sportz variant for the GRAND i10 NIOS, powered by BS6 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine. The Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios has been launched at Rs 7,68,050 (Ex-Showroom, India)

Commenting on the introduction of the Sportz variant with Turbo GDi engine, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The GRAND i10 NIOS is developed for Young Urban Progressive buyers. We have launched the GRAND i10 NIOS in petrol, diesel & CNG Bi-fuel types, offering an array of choices to our valued customers. The GRAND i10 NIOS Sportz variant with the 1.0 l Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power packed performance.”

The Sportz variant of the GRAND i10 NIOS will be offered in dual-tone colours including - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options - Aqua Teal & Polar White. The interiors feature an all-black colour scheme with red inserts. With the new trim option, the exteriors have been enhanced with a Unique Turbo Badge on the Front Grille & Tail Gate.



At its launch, the Grand i10 Nios was introduced with a 1.0-litre and 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. We had a go on the car and came out impressed by the way every element in the car came together to make up for an ideal hatchback that was worth the buck.