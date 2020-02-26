English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Launched With 1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine at Rs 7.68 Lakh in India

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine on the Grand i10 Nios will be a part of the Sportz variant in the portfolio.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the introduction of new Performance packed Sportz variant for the GRAND i10 NIOS, powered by BS6 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine. The Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios has been launched at Rs 7,68,050 (Ex-Showroom, India)

Commenting on the introduction of the Sportz variant with Turbo GDi engine, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The GRAND i10 NIOS is developed for Young Urban Progressive buyers. We have launched the GRAND i10 NIOS in petrol, diesel & CNG Bi-fuel types, offering an array of choices to our valued customers. The GRAND i10 NIOS Sportz variant with the 1.0 l Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power packed performance.”

The Sportz variant of the GRAND i10 NIOS will be offered in dual-tone colours including - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options - Aqua Teal & Polar White. The interiors feature an all-black colour scheme with red inserts. With the new trim option, the exteriors have been enhanced with a Unique Turbo Badge on the Front Grille & Tail Gate.


At its launch, the Grand i10 Nios was introduced with a 1.0-litre and 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. We had a go on the car and came out impressed by the way every element in the car came together to make up for an ideal hatchback that was worth the buck.

