Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Spotted at a Dealership Ahead of Launch Tomorrow - Watch Video
On the outside, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios spotted at dealership. (Image source: YouTube/Tanmay Gupta)
A day ahead of its launch on August 20, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has reached the dealerships giving us a hands-on look around of the car. Hyundai has confirmed that the new i10 Nios will be sold alongside the older generation. It ships with new exteriors as well as interiors and will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
A few details that were leaked about the car suggested that it is expected to return industry-best mileage. Ranking as the highest mileage in the Indian market right now, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is reported to return a mileage of 28.4 kmpl in its diesel AMT guise. With the manual transmission, the car is expected to return 26.2 kmpl. In the petrol guise, the manual and AMT variants of the car will return 20.7 and 20.5 kmpl respectively.
On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna. On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with what looks like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console seem to be retained from the current-gen Grand i10.
