Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Unveiled in India Ahead of Launch on August 20 - See Pics

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has unveiled the Grand i10 Nios in India. Hyundai suggests that the overall design theme of the Grand i10 NIOS is focussed to create an advanced hatchback with cues from Indian Architecture and inspired by Nature.

Commenting on the unveiling of 3rd Generation GRAND i10 NIOS, SS Kim, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai Motor India has created benchmarks in Indian automobile industry by introducing Cutting-edge technologies and Best-in-segment world-class products for past 21 years. We are glad to present the All New 3rdGeneration GRAND i10 NIOS, that blends the intrinsic and intuitive beauty of the car with unique design sense constantly changing and fulfilling our customers’ expectations. With the New GRAND i10 NIOS, we have created a new paradigm ensuring to maximise our customers’ emotional values in the perfect harmony with the four elements of Hyundai Design Identity: ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, such as Proportion, Architecture, Styling and Technology.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios interior. (Image source: Hyundai)

The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd Generation of the legendary brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with GRAND i10 which will further expand Hyundai portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from Urban, Semi-urban and rural markets.”

On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna.

On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with what looks like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console seems to be retained from the current-gen Grand i10.

The bookings of the New GRAND i10 NIOS will open from today onwards at Rs. 11,000/- at all Hyundai dealerships across the country and official digital platforms.

