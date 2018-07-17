English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Hyundai Grand i10 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 3%

The revised prices will be implemented from August 2018.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 1:15 PM IST
2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has today announced a price increase up to 3% on its compact hatchback Grand i10 due to increase in input and material costs. The revised prices will be implemented from August 2018. Hyundai Grand i10 top variant is currently priced at Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and after the price hike the car will cost around Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The compact hatchback by South Korean car manufacturer stands among the 10 most selling cars in India right now.

The exteriors of the Grand i10 follow Hyundai's Fluidic 2.0 design language. The car is powered by 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine and the 1.2-litre petrol engine which are claimed to be much more refined, responsive and deliver better fuel efficiency. The petrol engine delivers 82 horsepower and 11.6 Kgm of torque. The diesel engine delivers 74 horsepower and 19.4 Kgm of torque.

In the Indian market, Hyundai Grand i10 competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
