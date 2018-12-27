Hyundai i20 Crosses 1.3 Million Sales Milestone In 10 years

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the milestone of its brand ‘i20’ surpassing the 1.3 Million Sales mark worldwide since its first launch in India a decade back.Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vikas Jain, Asst. Vice President- National Sales, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted with this unprecedented milestone that i20 models have achieved of 1.3 Million global sales and have met the aspirations of Indian and Global customers. The i20 established the Premium Compact Segment and has been a stellar brand that personifies Hyundai’s Modern Premium positioning. It has set new benchmarks in the Premium Compact segment and continues to dominate with its world-class appeal, performance and looks.”Launched at Auto Expo 2018 in February 2018, the 2018 Elite i20 gets cascading grille and bumper design at the front. At the rear, the car gets bigger tail lamps and redesigned tailgate. The new 2018 i20 also gets new alloy wheels and will be available in 6 options. In terms of safety, the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 comes with 6 airbags, parking assist and auto door lock at high speed. It is also one of the most selling Hyundai cars in India.The Elite i20 has become a part of Hyundai’s 10,000 club cars that sells every month. The product had set an exceptional record in winning the accolades from the media fraternity and industry.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.