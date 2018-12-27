English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai i20 Crosses 1.3 Million Sales Milestone In 10 years
The Elite i20 has become a part of Hyundai’s 10,000 club cars that sells every month.
The 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift. (Image: News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the milestone of its brand ‘i20’ surpassing the 1.3 Million Sales mark worldwide since its first launch in India a decade back.
Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vikas Jain, Asst. Vice President- National Sales, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted with this unprecedented milestone that i20 models have achieved of 1.3 Million global sales and have met the aspirations of Indian and Global customers. The i20 established the Premium Compact Segment and has been a stellar brand that personifies Hyundai’s Modern Premium positioning. It has set new benchmarks in the Premium Compact segment and continues to dominate with its world-class appeal, performance and looks.”
Launched at Auto Expo 2018 in February 2018, the 2018 Elite i20 gets cascading grille and bumper design at the front. At the rear, the car gets bigger tail lamps and redesigned tailgate. The new 2018 i20 also gets new alloy wheels and will be available in 6 options. In terms of safety, the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 comes with 6 airbags, parking assist and auto door lock at high speed. It is also one of the most selling Hyundai cars in India.
The Elite i20 has become a part of Hyundai’s 10,000 club cars that sells every month. The product had set an exceptional record in winning the accolades from the media fraternity and industry.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vikas Jain, Asst. Vice President- National Sales, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted with this unprecedented milestone that i20 models have achieved of 1.3 Million global sales and have met the aspirations of Indian and Global customers. The i20 established the Premium Compact Segment and has been a stellar brand that personifies Hyundai’s Modern Premium positioning. It has set new benchmarks in the Premium Compact segment and continues to dominate with its world-class appeal, performance and looks.”
Launched at Auto Expo 2018 in February 2018, the 2018 Elite i20 gets cascading grille and bumper design at the front. At the rear, the car gets bigger tail lamps and redesigned tailgate. The new 2018 i20 also gets new alloy wheels and will be available in 6 options. In terms of safety, the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 comes with 6 airbags, parking assist and auto door lock at high speed. It is also one of the most selling Hyundai cars in India.
The Elite i20 has become a part of Hyundai’s 10,000 club cars that sells every month. The product had set an exceptional record in winning the accolades from the media fraternity and industry.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results