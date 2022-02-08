Hyundai i20 Falls Off Bridge; Passengers Walk Out With Minor Injuries

Indian car manufacturers are slowly nudging their production line to churn out cars that are safer on roads and not just cheaper for the markets. As a result, Indian roads are seeing some of the safest cars ever produced, such as Tata, whose cars aced the Global NCAP ratings.

Recently, an incident reported a Hyundai i20 falling from a bridge almost 8 meters high and falling head over heels before finally landing on its roof. Now, Hyundai cars are seldom discussed when it comes to NCAP safety tests since the car hasn’t been put through one yet. However, instances such as these do provide an insight into how safe the car is.

The incident reported from Odisha, Bhubaneshwar, involves a Hyundai i20 car falling off the Poonama Gate flyover allegedly due to rash driving. However, despite the horrid incident, all the passengers were safe and alive and came out of the car with a few injuries, none of which were life-threatening.

Shared by YouTuber Nikhil Rana, the incident shows how rash driving leads to dire consequences, but a safe car ensures that the passengers get a second chance, even if the driver gets careless at some point.

From the pictures shown in the video, it is evident that the pillars helping in keeping the roof intact have done a pretty good job as the impact was well absorbed, and the roof did not collapse. It is also being said that seat belts had a major role to play in keeping the passengers alive in this accident.

Gradually, a shift in the paradigm can be witnessed as carmakers are launching new cars keeping the safety of the vehicle a priority. For instance, one of the largest car makers in the country, Maruti Suzukiis going to keep safety a priority in the 2022 facelift Baleno and claims to acquire a 4-star NCAP rating. A similar goal was set by Kia, which aims at a minimum 4-star NCAP rating for its newest creation, the Carens.

