Hyundai i20 Hatchback Clocks 30,000 Bookings, 10,000 Deliveries in 40 Days Since Launch

Hyundai has announced that the recently-launched i20 has clocked over 30,000 bookings in 40 days since launch in India. In the domestic market, the car takes on the likes of the Tata Altroz and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno among others. The new iteration of the car comes with a host of changes in terms of design. Bookings for the same began a week ago for Rs 21,000.

Commenting on the launch of ‘the all-new i20’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. As a customer-centric organization, we have developed the all-new i20 to offer state-of-the-art technologies and flamboyant design, bringing to life an unparalleled mobility experience for new age customers. Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India.”

The front end of the new generation i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released in February.

Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car showcases a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

Inside the cabin, the all-new i20 gets a 26.03 cm touchscreen HD infotainment screen with first in segment BlueLink connectivity suite and Bose surround sound system. Other features include cooled wireless charger, smart air purifier among other features.

The Hyundai i20 gets multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with 88 PS output, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the Grand i10 Nios with 120 PS output. There's a 7-speed DCT gearbox on offer alongside the 6-speed iMT gearbox, both of which are first in segment along side manual and automatic gearbox options.