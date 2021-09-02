Hyundai i20 N Line Performance Hatch Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 9.84 Lakh

Hyundai has announced the launch of its much awaited i20 N Line performance hatchback in India marking the beginning of N Line models in the country. The prices for the Hyundai N Line starts at 9,84,100 (ex-showroom) and it will be available in N6 and N8 trims, powered by 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine. As per Hyundai, the i20 N Line features 27 unique and exclusive facets that translate Hyundai’s Motorsport inspiration into every day driving.

Here’s the variant wise pricing of the Hyundai i20 N Line (Introductory Prices, Ex-showroom)

Hyundai i20 N Line N6 (iMT) - INR 9,84,100

Hyundai i20 N Line N8 (iMT) - INR 10,87,100

Hyundai i20 N Line N8 (DCT) - INR 11,75,500

Commenting on the Launch of i20 N Line, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “In our pursuit of redefining mobility experiences for our customers, Hyundai has launched the first N Line model for India. Making sporty and fun driving experiences accessible to our customers across India, we have introduced i20 N Line at an attractive price. As we continue to introduce globally advanced technologies and products to India, i20 N Line will epitomize our strong legacy and DNA into motorsport inspired styling and everyday excitement for all our customers. As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, i20 N Line encapsulates a host of enticing technology, engaging interiors, energetic exteriors and enthralling performance.”

Hyundai states that i20 N Line will be available in 188 Signature Dealerships across India. Additionally, i20 N Line customers will also be facilitated by a Personal Mobility Advisor for service and also also enables them with advanced facilities.

Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered with WONDER Warranty Options - 5 years/40 000 kms or 4 years/50 000kms or 3 Years/100 000 kms, 3 Years – Free Road-Side Assistance & 3 Year - Blue Link Subscription. Hyundai is also offering free 16 map update up to 8 Years through Bluelink OTA. For additional customer experience, 31 Hyundai genuine accessories are designed for the i20 N Line.

Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered with 4 Mono Tone Colour Options - Thunder blue (New & Exclusive), Fiery red, Titan grey and Polar white; as well as 2 Dual Tone colour options - Thunder blue with Phantom black roof and Fiery red with Phantom black roof.

