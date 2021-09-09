Hyundai i20 N Line Review – Strengthening the Case of Accessible Performance Cars in India

It goes without saying that India is a cost conscious market with a never ending demand for small and affordable cars. But that doesn’t mean there’s no fun loving audience here in our country. While many mass carmakers have attempted to launch affordable performance vehicles, none could create as much buzz as the Hyundai’s N Line. In fact, this segment is almost empty with only one competitor. It, then, became obvious for Hyundai to launch their first ever N Line product in the form of the Hyundai i20 N line. We recently got to drive the car in picturesque Udaipur and we decode if its just a cosmetic upgrade over the i20 or do you actually get the thrill of driving? Here’s our Hyundai i20 N Line first drive review -

Before we talk on the i20 N Line itself, here’s a quick understanding on the N Line brand. Hyundai has a dedicated range of performance vehicles sold under the N Line brand, where the ‘N’ in N Line has been taken from Namyang and Nürburgring tracks. Also, internationally, N Line portfolio includes cars like Elantra, i30, Kona and of course, the i20, which will now act as foundation for performance division in India.

Hyundai i20 N Line vs Hyundai i20 Turbo. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Design

As per Hyundai, design is the single biggest factor among buyers for choosing a vehicle in India today and rightfully so, a lot of work has been done on the N Line model. While the overall the design remains the same, you get many interesting elements like a chequered flag inspired new grille, newly designed 16 inch alloys, dual chrome tipped exhaust and a tailgate spoiler with side wings.

When compared to the i20 Turbo side to side, you realize the amount of changes being on the N Line model and the design looks drool-worthy, especially in the Blue colour we got to drive with all the red elements on the bumper and the side side. There’s also a functional dual chrome tipped exhaust pipes. Few more changes have been made like the redesigned front apron housing fog lamps.

Hyundai i20 N Line cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Cabin

The cabin is no different than the exterior with same layout as the i20 but with a whole new level of sportiness appeal. You gets an all-black dark theme cabin with hinds of red elements that accentuates the cabin appeal. The seats get chequered flag design while the dashboard gets a stylish horizontal lines integrating with AC vents. I also liked the toggle switch kind AC buttons. The use leather trim throughout adds a premium touch.

The centre of attraction is a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt BlueLink connectivity and navigation. The infotainment is supported by incredible Bose 7-speaker audio system. Hyundai has also added a voice enable sunroof to the i20 N Line. Other features includes wireless charging with cooling, a digital instrument cluster, and more importantly a red ambient lighting that is much needed addition for a car in this segment.

Hyundai i20 N Line front seats. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

It’s actually hard to find any fault in the cabin of the i20 N line. Even the practicality and space inside the cabin is on point. The seats are super comfortable as well. If only I have to nitpick, I would have asked for an integrated air purifier. But that’s more or less about it. Rest everything is picture perfect as as loaded as you can expect from a premium hatch. In terms of safety, the i20 N Line gets 6 airbags on N8 variant, TPMS, ESC, ABS with EBD, and virtual safety tech like SOS and RSA buttons on rear view mirror.

Performance

Yes the design is exciting, yes you get red hot elements inside the cabin, but one thing that truly differentiates the i20 N line with regular i20 is the exhaust note. And producing this exhaust note is a 1.0-litre turbo engine with 120 HP, 172 NM output. There’s a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox to choose from. Hyundai says that while the engine is same as the i20 Turbo, changes have been made to the steering, suspension, braking and overall dynamics to make it more sporty.

Hyundai i20 N Line 7-speed DCT gearbox. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Luckily for us our tracking support vehicle was a i20 Turbo and so comparison became easy. The N Line indeed has a different overall driving experience as the Turbo model, but not as radically different as the exterior and cabin design. To give it a more sportier driving appeal, the steering has been made a bit heavy and that for me was a turn down.

You see, while I enjoyed driving the i20 N Line on beautiful winding roads of Udaipur and it felt planted, in city, the steering felt heavy. Also, while in the city, the car felt amply powerful as compared to the highway, where I found it to be a little less aggressive. So a mixed overall feeling in that sense@ In my opinion, Hyundai should have given drive modes to alter power and steering response as per driving conditions. Having said that, the suspension and braking was on point.

Hyundai i20 N Line rear profile. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Verdict

Truth be told, I went to drive the i20 N Line with a pre-conceived notion that this hatchback will be just a cosmetic job over the regular i20 and in that sense, Hyundai has completely nailed the looks inside out. But when it comes to the driving the car, I have a mixed bag of feelings. If you like to drive the car on the highway with a sporty exhaust note and heavy steering, the Hyundai i20 N Line is the car for you. However, if city driving with lighter steering is your thing, go for the Hyundai i20 Turbo with similar output, low pricing, and more relaxed driving.

