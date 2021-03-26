Performance Oriented Hyundai i20 N-Line Spotted Testing Ahead of Launch in India

South Korean auto giant Hyundai is reportedly planning to bring its performance-oriented ‘N’ and ‘N Line’ cars in India. The company is now gearing up to launch its first N-Line model, the 120 N-Line in India later this year. Ahead of its launch, Hyundai began road-testing the hatchback on Indian soil and few images surfaced online.

Hyundai’s N line-up receives its moniker after its Namyang R&D centre and the company’s European Technical Centre at the Nürburgring race track in Germany. The brand will now enter the Indian market after getting positive response in European markets.

According to an Autocar India report, the ‘N-Line cars’ that run the most powerful engine in the range, get some suspension mods, and also have few sporty additions on the exterior and interior as well. The i20 N Line gets a marginally different front and rear bumper design, additional skirtings with a grey contrasting stripe, a black grille with a ‘chequered flag’ style pattern and a prominent N Line badge are among the notable features. At the rear it gets a diffuser-style bumper, a triangular fog-light similar to that of the i30 N hot hatch and a chrome twin-exit exhaust. While, a two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels as part of the N Line package.

The i20 N Line’s interiors seem largely familiar from the standard i20. In order to distinguish itself, it does get sporty front bucket seats, N-branded upholstery, a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gear knob among others.

Internationally, the i20 N-Line comes in a 1.2-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. However, the India-spec model will come with a 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is tuned to push out 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission gearbox in this iteration. Additionally, the i20-N Line will also get a few changes to its suspension to give it more agility.

Even though there has been no official word from the company about the performance-oriented model’s launch date or price. It is expected to be priced around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai is also considering the import of the full-blown 204hp i20 N under the CBU import norms and is likely to be priced upwards of Rs. 25-30 lakh price range.