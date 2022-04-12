Hyundai i20 Scores 3 out of 5 Stars in Crash Test Safety Rating from GNCAP: Watch Video

Hyundai i20 is arguably one of the most popular cars on sale in India right now and it has now undergone a crash test by the global safety watchdog Global NCAP. The Hyundai i20 has scored a crash test rating of three stars, out of five stars, in the test conducted by Global NCAP.

As per Global NCAP, The i20 was tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with 2 frontal airbags and ABS. During the assessment, it showed an unstable structure, a risk of the driver airbag not fully protecting the driver’s head and weak protection to the driver’s chest. Despite using the ISOFIX anchorages to install both Child Restraint Systems (CRS) the 3-year-old dummy showed a high deceleration in the head during the crash. It surprised Global NCAP that this model is still being sold with a lap belt (all seating positions should have 3 point belts) in the rear centre seat, no ESC and no side head impact protection as standard in comparison to the same model in Europe that offers Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment.

WATCH HYUNDAI i20 CRASH TEST VIDEO:

Currently, Global NCAP currently tests frontal crash protection for occupants and not side-impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection. These requirements will form part of the new Global NCAP assessment protocols from July 2022.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General of Global NCAP said, “Although the overall star rating of these models might seem reasonable, the continued reluctance of manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota to equip safety systems such as ESC and side body and head protection airbags as a basic requirement in India is disappointing. This is why Global NCAP welcomes the Indian government’s initiative of increasing side impact protection requirements and why Global NCAP will update its test protocols as from July. Success in the rating assessment will then only be possible if these improved safety features are included as standard.”

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “We have seen steady progress in the safety rating of models tested in India over the last six years. It’s been especially welcome that domestic automakers in India have risen to Global NCAP’s safety challenge. Global players like Toyota and Hyundai should follow their lead.”

The #SaferCarsForIndia Campaign was launched by Global NCAP in 2014 with the objective of promoting safer vehicles in the country. Between 2014 and 2022 Global NCAP has completed more than fifty-three safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars. Global NCAP is a major programme of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK based charity working internationally in support of the new UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, with a goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

