Hyundai i20 to Launch Tomorrow; Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-Rival

Hyundai is all set to launch the all-new i20 in India tomorrow. Bookings for the car opened a few days back for Rs 21,000 when the car was first unveiled. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened.

The front end of the new generation i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released in February.

Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car will showcase a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

The Hyundai i20 is expected to have multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the Grand i10 Nios. The upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 will come in the range of Rs 6 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The offering by South Korean auto giant Hyundai will compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.