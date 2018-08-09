Hyundai i30 N Line Specifications Revealed, Prices for European Model Start from Rs 18.9 Lakh

New Hyundai i30 N Line. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Hyundai has just released extensive details on its new 'warm' version of the i30, the i30 N Line, a model that will narrow the gap between the regular i30 and the recently-introduced i30 N. The new trim level takes some of the more aggressive styling elements of the full-fat i30 N performance model and adds them to an i30 with the most powerful engine from the regular lineup.For some, this could be the 'Goldilocks' i30: not fast and furious as the i30 N, but also a little livelier than the standard model. Instead of a new engine, the i30 N Line inherits the most powerful unit from the regular lineup, which is a 138bhp 1.4-liter T-GDi petrol. If that's a little too thirsty for your liking the new model is also available with a 134bhp 1.6 CRDi diesel.Most, though not all, features that mark this model out from lesser i30s are aesthetic. The smart new bumpers are heavily influenced by those on the i30 N, and the car also gets 18-inch alloy wheels as part of the standard equipment. At the back are the twin-exhaust pipes that are more or less obligatory for this type of car, and there are N Line badges on the wings, a gesture to the car's sportier credentials.There are some enhancements genuinely aimed at delivering a sporty persona to the N-Line, such as a sportier chassis set-up than the standard-range, larger front brake discs and a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres. Buyers can choose from two different grades of N Line i30: N Line and the more opulent N Line+. The more expensive + version adds a heated steering wheel, leather and suede seats with a memory-function driver's seat, an electrically-adjustable lumbar support passenger seat, dual-zone climate control and automatic windscreen wipers.Hyundai Europe's marketing and product boss Andreas-Christoph Hofmann credits the introduction of the new N Line to the success of the i30 N. He explains: "Now we are extending that feeling to a wider audience with the new i30 N Line. We believe the comprehensive package of design and engineering enhancements will continue to attract more new customers to the Hyundai brand in Europe." The i30 N Line and N Line+ go on sale across Europe later this summer, with prices starting from Rs 18.9 lakh.